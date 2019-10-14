OAK LAWN, Ill. (AP) - The village manager of a Chicago suburb is on paid leave as authorities investigate his involvement in a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a pedestrian.

The Oak Lawn Board of Trustees voted unanimously Monday to place Larry Deetjen on leave and appoint police Chief Randy Palmer acting village manager.

Chicago Ridge police allege the 70-year-old Deetjen on Thursday struck a 48-year-old man while driving a vehicle owned by Oak Lawn and left the scene.

Police Chief Robert Pyznarski says the victim was found unconscious on the street and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition. Pyznarski says investigators haven’t been able to speak to the victim, who hasn’t been identified.

Attorney Michael Walsh says Deetjen wishes the victim well but has no comment about the incident.

