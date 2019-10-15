WESTERVILLE, Ohio — Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts said Congress should pursue the impeachment process, making the case that lawmakers should not wait until the 2020 election to see if voters are willing to give President Trump another term in office.

“Sometimes there are issues that are bigger than politics and I think that is the case with this impeachment inquiry,” Ms. Warren said in Tuesday’s debate.

Ms. Warren has been advocating for the impeachment process to move forward since special counsel special counsel Robert S. Mueller released his findings in the Russia probe.

Others have piled on following a whistle blower complaint alleging that Mr. Trump pressured Ukraine’s president to investigate the business dealings of former Vice President Joseph R. Biden and his son Hunter by withholding military assistance.

Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont and Mr. Biden both said House Democrats must push for impeachment and called Mr. Trump the “most corrupt president” in the nation’s history.

“This is a president who is enriching himself while using the Oval Office to do that and that is outrageous,” Mr. Sanders said.

Mr. Biden said Mr. Trump has tried to stonewall Congress from investigating his actions.

“They have no choice, but to move,” Mr. Biden said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.