Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont is poised to win an endorsement from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The Washington Post reported Tuesday that Ms. Ocasio-Cortez, a liberal star who volunteered for Mr. Sanders‘ 2016 campaign, is set to endorse Mr. Sanders at a campaign rally Saturday.

That could provide a much-needed boost for Mr. Sanders, who recently suffered a heart attack on the campaign trail, raising questions about whether the 78-year-old was too old for the job.

The Ocascio-Cortez endorsement has been considered one of the most sought-after in the Democratic presidential primary given her sway with liberal activists across the country who have been inspired by her political rise and far-left message.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.