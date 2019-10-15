Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont is poised to win an endorsement from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, according to multiple news outlets Tuesday evening.

The Washington Post reported Tuesday that Ms. Ocasio-Cortez, a liberal star who volunteered for Mr. Sanders‘ 2016 campaign, is set to endorse Mr. Sanders at a campaign rally Saturday. CNN later reported similarly.

According to CNN, two other members of the far-left “Squad” of first-term women of color will join Ms. Ocasio-Cortez in endorsing Mr. Sanders at the Queens event. Mr. Sanders promoted that rally without elaboration at Tuesday night’s presidential debate.

“Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib will also endorse Sanders, according to source,” CNN politics reporter Greg Krieg wrote on Twitter.

That could provide a much-needed boost for Mr. Sanders, who recently suffered a heart attack on the campaign trail, raising questions about whether the 78-year-old was too old for the job.

The Ocasio-Cortez endorsement has been considered one of the most sought-after in the Democratic presidential primary given her sway with liberal activists across the country who have been inspired by her political rise and far-left message.

• Victor Morton contributed to this report.

