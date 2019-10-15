WESTERVILLE, Ohio — Entrepreneur Andrew Yang took aim at Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s proposed “wealth tax,” warning that elected leaders should recognize the idea has failed in other countries.

“A wealth tax makes a lot of sense in principle,” Mr. Yang said in the fourth Democratic debate. “The problem is that it has been tried in Germany, France, Denmark, Sweden and all those countries ended up repealing it because it had massive implementation problems and did not generate the revenue that they projected.”

“If we can’t learn from the failed experience of other countries, what can we learn from?” he said.

Mr. Yang said that instead elected leaders should look at what has worked, arguing the nation could generate revenue through a value added tax.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.