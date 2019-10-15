If a President Bernard Sanders got his way, taxpayers could be on the hook for a staggering $97.5 trillion in new spending over the next decade, according to a new analysis Tuesday of the White House hopeful’s plans.

Perhaps more striking, about half of the U.S. workforce would end up working for the government in order to carry out Mr. Sanders‘ expansive government programs, says Brien Riedl, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, who crunched the numbers on Mr. Sanders‘ agenda.

More than 16 million private-sector health care workers would be nationalized under “Medicare for All,” and Mr. Sanders‘ proposal to create a job guarantee would federalize 45 million others, more than tripling the current rate of government employees, Mr. Riedl figures.

The $97.5 trillion price tag includes Medicare for All, the universal government-run health program Mr. Sanders pioneered, as well as the costs of his jobs plan, free college tuition and forgiveness of student loans, a plan to combat global warming, expansion of Social Security, a public housing scheme, infrastructure and public education.

“This unprecedented outlay would more than double the size of the federal government,” Mr. Riedl said, adding that Mr. Sanders would have the U.S. leapfrog European social democracies to have government spending account for about 70% of gross domestic product.

By contrast, government spending in Finland, the highest of the Europeans, stands at 57% — more than France or Sweden.

Mr. Riedl released the numbers just hours before Mr. Sanders and fellow Democratic presidential candidates were due to take the stage in Ohio for a primary season debate.

Mr. Sanders does call for tax hikes, but would only find about $23 trillion over the budget window, leaving the federal government deep in a hole, Mr. Riedl said.

Mr. Sanders has brushed aside complaints about the cost of his plans, saying he expects Americans will happily open up their wallets to higher taxes to pay for his health care vision.

And he predicted the savings they’ll see through government-sponsored health care will more than offset the higher taxes they would pay to cover costs of the program.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.