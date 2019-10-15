WESTERVILLE, Ohio — Sen. Bernard Sanders in Tuesday’s debate reassured voters that he is healthy enough for the presidential race after suffering a heart attack earlier this month.

“I’m healthy I’m feeling great,” Mr. Sanders, 78, declared to cheers from the crowd at the Democratic primary debate.

Mr. Sanders said he would further prove his fitness at a big rally this week in New York. He also thanked his supporters “from the bottom of his heart” for the good wishes.

He underwent emergency surgery after suffering the heart attack and had two stents implanted.

