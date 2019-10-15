WESTERVILLE, Ohio — Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke said Sen. Elizabeth Warren can come off as too “punitive” in the fourth presidential debate.

Mr. O’Rourke said he is open to the Massachusetts Democrat’s push for a wealth tax, but warned the message she is espousing on the campaign trail can be overly divisive.

“I think we need to be focused on lifting people up and sometimes I think that Sen. Warren is more focused on being punitive or putting some part of the country against the other,” Mr. O’Rourke said.

Ms. Warren said she was baffled by the charge.

“I am shocked at the notion that anyone thinks I am punitive,” he said.

