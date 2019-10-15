Lawmakers streamed back to Washington Tuesday determined to fight President Trump’s troop pullout from Syria — but they struggled to figure out exactly what they can do about it.

Democratic leaders announced a bipartisan resolution condemning Mr. Trump and urging him to reverse course, but they acknowledged that was largely symbolic. They said they’re intent on finding something with more teeth.

Republican leaders were noncommittal on the resolution, saying they’re looking to hear more from the Trump administration first — though they made clear they’re not happy with how the president’s moves have played out.

“This violence needs to end,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who called the escalating clash “completely unacceptable.”

Congress was away on a two-week vacation when the president late on Oct. 6 announced a snap withdrawal of the several dozen U.S. troops who had been stationed in Syria, where they were assisting Kurdish forces in fighting Islamic State rebels and holding Islamic State captives.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan saw Mr. Trump’s move as a green light to invade northern Syria and do battle with the Kurds, who he sees as enemies. The U.S. considers both sides to be allies, putting Mr. Trump in a tricky spot, made all the stickier by reports that Islamic State fighters have staged jail breaks and Russia and Iran are eyeing the chance to make their own gains.

Mr. Trump now says he feels betrayed by Mr. Erdogan’s moves and has tried to re-cork the bottle, saying U.S. troops will remain in the Middle East to keep a lid on the situation.

He said Thursday he’s sending Vice President Mike Pence to Turkey for emergency negotiations.

But Mr. Trump is also intent on fending off Congress’s desire to get more involved.

He imposed new sanctions this week on Turkey and said there’s more where that came from should Mr. Erdogan not cease and desist.

“They ship a lot of steel to the United States. They make a lot of money shipping steel. They won’t be making so much money,” he warned at the White House Tuesday.

Members of Congress, many of whom used to be fans of sanctions over military action, said the president’s sanctions won’t cut it this time.

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer said Congress needs to vote this week to rebuke Mr. Trump and demand he reverse his policy.

He and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed a bipartisan resolution faulting Mr. Trump.

Mr. Schumer said it will be a major test for Republicans.

“They will have far more success in getting the president to reverse course and change his views,” the New York Democrat said. “They know it’s dangerous. Are they still going to be afraid to criticize President Trump?”

The resolution is being sponsored by Reps. Eliot Engel, a Democrat, and Michael McCaul, a Republican, and Sens. Robert Menendez, a Democrat and Todd Young, a Republican.

“I think we clearly need to send a message as a country that what the Turks have done is unacceptable,” Mr. Young said. “At the same time that needs to be balanced against any dynamic that might be created and further push the Turks to align with other countries.”

One prominent name was not listed as a sponsor: Sen. Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican who has been a close ally of Mr. Trump’s on a number of fights but who has been critical of the president for withdrawing the troops.

He said he’s working with Mrs. Pelosi on a new sanctions bill, though she said Tuesday he’s gotten “a little weak” in his language.

Mr. Graham now says he blames Turkey, not Mr. Trump, for what went wrong. Mr. Graham told Fox News that Mr. Erdogan lied to him two weeks ago about his intentions in the region.

Mr. Graham said far from a green light, Mr. Trump cautioned Mr. Erdogan to be restrained in whatever actions he did take in Syria.

He said he was on a phone call with Mr. Trump and Mr. Erdogan Monday and the Turkish leader promised to keep his forces from Kobani, an area held by the Kurds, to prevent an escalation.

“More to follow,” Mr. Graham told reporters.

It’s not clear, though, how many of his fellow Republicans are ready to back him.

Some took a wait-and-see approach to what they work out, while others said they’re certain they can’t support it.

“Lindsey Graham’s been wrong about almost every foreign policy decision of the last two decades,” Sen. Rand Paul, Kentucky Republican, said in an interview on CNN.

He said if Congress really wants to have U.S. troops get involved, it should vote to declare war and make the case to the public that it’s in the national interest.

There were no takers for that proposal on Capitol Hill Tuesday.

• Dave Boyer contributed to this article.

