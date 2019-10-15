Daniel R. Coats, President Trump’s former director of national intelligence, has rejoined the law offices of King & Spalding, the firm announced Tuesday.

Mr. Coats has returned to King & Spalding to serve as a senior policy adviser on the firm’s national security team in Washington, D.C., the firm said.

“Our clients around the world benefit from the insight of our team’s many former top government officials, who have the most current perspectives on how the U.S. government is approaching national security, trade, enforcement and regulations,” Robert Hays, the chairman of King & Spalding, said in a statement. “Dan builds on that, with his ability to counsel clients who are making high-level strategic decisions and navigating evolving U.S. government expectations concerning national security protections.”

“I am looking forward to partnering with others to leverage my knowledge of the intelligence community,” Mr. Coats said in a statement.

Mr. Coats, 75, served as Mr. Trump’s first director of national intelligence prior to resigning this summer. He previously worked at King & Spalding from 2005 and 2010 in-between stints representing Indiana in the U.S. Senate as a Republican.

Joseph Maguire succeeded Mr. Coats in August as acting director of national intelligence. He was fresh on the job when a member of the U.S. intelligence community filed a whistleblower complaint that triggered Democrats in the House of Representatives to launch an impeachment inquiry into the president late last month.

