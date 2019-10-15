WINNERS

Elizabeth Warren acted like a frontrunner and didn’t miss a beat when repeatedly attacked.

Pete Buttigieg flashed his scrappy side.

Impeachment. It’s all the craze.

The late John McCain. He’s everybody’s BFF.

LOSERS

Joseph R. Biden wasn’t the top target because he looks less and less like the top dog.

Tom Steyer spent the most money to get onto the stage and then had the least amount of speaking time.

Kamala Harris beat her Twitter ban for President Trump like a dead horse. Awkward.

Tulsi Gabbard tried to play moderator but got slapped down.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.