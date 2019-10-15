Trump campaign officials quickly noted the shift in Tuesday night’s Democratic debate, with Sen. Elizabeth Warren taking over the perceived role of frontrunner from former Vice President Joseph R. Biden.

Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said on Twitter that the debate showed “there are eleven Democrats on stage who don’t think Joe Biden is the frontrunner anymore.”

And with tongue firmly in cheek, Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale tweeted, “To be honest, it’s not appropriate for all the Democrats to gang up on Elizabeth Warren the day after Indigenous Peoples Day.”

It was a reference to Ms. Warren’s past claims of Native American ancestry, which has prompted President Trump to mockingly call her “Pocahontas.”

