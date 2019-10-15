Former Rep. Joe Walsh’s primary challenge to President Trump has at least one supporter in the Conway household — though probably just that one.

According to a Tuesday report on ABC News, George Conway, husband of presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway, has donated $5,600 — the maximum allowable donation — to Mr. Walsh’s longshot presidential bid.

Citing a new campaign finance report filed Tuesday. ABC reported that Mr. Conway made the donation Aug. 30, just days after the Illinois tea-party figure launched his campaign.

Like Mr. Walsh, Mr. Conway is a fierce critic of Mr. Trump, calling him mentally unfit to hold the presidency and an “incompetent and ignorant” man.

