House Democrats unveiled their solution to rising cost of college tuition and student debt on Tuesday.

The ambitious package aims to expand grants and funding with federal funds while ramping up regulations on institutions.

“This proposal immediately cuts the cost of college for students and families and provides relief for existing borrowers,” House Education and Labor Chairman Bobby Scott said in a statement.

“At the same time, it improves the quality of education by holding schools accountable for their students’ success, and it meets students’ individual needs by expanding access to more flexible college options and stronger support – helping students graduate on time and move into the workforce,” the Virginia Democrat added.

To aid in lowering the burden of tuition costs on students, Democrats have put forward plans to increase the value of Pell Grants and extend it to short term programs. The bill would also create a state-federal partnership that would provide federal funds to states that move towards tuition-free community colleges.

On student loans, the Democrats’ College Affordability plan would include moving forward with having only two repayment options — an income-based or fixed-repayment plan. It would also allow those currently paying off student loans to access the new plans to refinance their debt.

The Democrats’ bill comes as college affordability has become a hot topic for the 2020 Democratic candidates.

It has an estimated $400 billion price tag to be spent over the next decade, according to the Washington Post.

Though the House bill is far tamer than other proposals for tuition and complete student debt cancellation coming from top candidates such as Sen. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

The plan would also increase regulations for poor performing schools in an attempt to increase educational accountability with plans to block taxpayer funds for schools whose students largely default on their loans. The proposals also included a requirement that non-degree programs submit proof of their job-market value before being eligible for funds.

Democrats also aim to undo some of the decisions made by current Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos by shoring up Obama-era Title IX and for-profit college regulations.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.