In a new interview, Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, said he regrets opening his father up to political attacks over his overseas business dealings but insisted that he didn’t do anything wrong.

The younger Biden said he doesn’t specifically regret serving on the board of a Ukrainian energy company — a situation that has become intertwined with House Democrats’ newly formalized impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

“No, I don’t regret being on the board,” Hunter Biden said in an interview that aired Tuesday on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” What I regret is not taking into account that there would be a Rudy Giuliani and a president of the United States that would be listening to this ridiculous conspiracy idea.”

“In retrospect, look, I think that it was poor judgment on my part,” he said, while insisting he “did nothing wrong at all.”

“Did I make a mistake? Well, maybe, in the grand scheme of things, yeah. But did I make a mistake based upon some ethical lapse? Absolutely not,” he said.

Through his attorney, Mr. Biden had said on Sunday that he would not serve on the boards of any foreign companies if his father is elected president.

The elder Mr. Biden, now a Democratic presidential candidate, had bragged last year about threatening to withhold $1 billion in loan guarantees if Ukraine didn’t fire a prosecutor who reportedly was eyeing the energy company, Burisma Holdings, where Hunter Biden had a lucrative position on the board of directors.

The comments marked Hunter Biden’s first real public statement on the matter, as he has drawn the attention of Mr. Trump and Republicans in recent weeks and months.

House Democrats are probing whether the president improperly pressured his Ukrainian counterpart into investigating the Bidens — a charge Mr. Trump denies.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.