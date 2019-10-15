An Idaho couple battling their homeowners association over their massive Christmas lights display — and the real camel in their Nativity scene — is appealing a federal judge’s ruling against them.

Attorneys representing Jeremy Morris and his wife have filed an appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit, citing religious liberty.

“No one should have to face the discrimination and harassment this family endured just for trying to live out their faith and serve their community,” Allyson Ho, attorney for the Morrises, said Monday in a written statement.

In April, U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill overturned a lower court decision in favor of the Morrises that had awarded them $75,000 last October in their 2014 lawsuit.

“Plaintiffs are permanently enjoined … from hosting a Christmas Program of the magnitude of the program they presented in 2015 and 2016,” Judge Winmill wrote.

The Morrises in 2014 filed a lawsuit against West Hayden Estates First Addition Homeowner’s Association, which had opposed the couple’s purchase of their home and their Christmas program, which featured more than 200,000 lights.

The homeowner’s association countersued, saying the live camel violated livestock rules and accusing Mr. Morris of collecting $6,000 in charitable fundraising for his business. It also expressed concern for neighbors who were non-Christians or “of another faith.”

The lower court ruled against the HOA, saying it had bullied the Morrises over their faith.

The Morrises did not hold a Christmas program in 2017 or 2018.

