A senior Democrat on Tuesday told President Trump to publicly revoke the Turkish president’s mid-November invite to the White House, as the U.S. and other countries call for a ceasefire in northern Syria.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, New Hampshire Democrat, said a visit from Turkish strongman Recep Tayyip Erdogan would be unthinkable. His forces are bombarding American-allied Kurdish fighters in the wake of Mr. Trump’s decision to pull a few dozen U.S. troops from key buffer zones along the Turkey-Syria border.

“President Erdogan needs to hear an unequivocal message of opposition to his incursion,” she said. “President Trump must publicly revoke his invitation until Turkey pulls back from its current course. It makes no sense to be extending hospitality and niceties while President Erdogan refuses to heed international calls for a ceasefire.”

Among Republicans, Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois told CBS that Mr. Erdogan should “absolutely not” come to the White House, and Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas said the Turkish leader “should not visit the White House until his forces stand down.”

So far, the White House hasn’t withdrawn the Nov. 13 invite.

Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham responded to an inquiry by saying there are no scheduling announcements on the visit “at this time.”

Mr. Trump is imposing economic sanctions on Turkey and cutting off trade talks with Ankara amid the fallout from his troop withdrawal.

He is dispatching a high-level delegation led by Vice President Mike Pence to Turkey this week to try and work out a deal, as Congress considers more far-reaching sanctions.

Mrs. Shaheen said a lot damage has already been inflicted on the region.

“Turkey’s incursion into Northeastern Syria, which President Trump allowed to happen, has led to a worst case scenario in the region that I have long feared,” Mrs. Shaheen said. “ISIS fighters are now pouring out of prisons, the Assad regime and Russia are filling the security vacuum left by retreating U.S. troops, and our partners, the Syrian Democratic Forces, are experiencing a brutal onslaught.”

