Rep. Jim Jordan, one of President Trump’s fiercest allies, called Tuesday for the unmasking of the anonymous whistleblower whose compliant accelerated Democrats’ impeachment push.

“Why don’t we know who this individual is?” the Ohio Republican asked before heading into the closed-door testimony of George Kent, a career State Department official.

“They are trying to remove the president of the United States based on some anonymous whistleblower with no firsthand knowledge of and a bias against the president,” Mr. Jordan said.

“And the only people who know [are House Intelligence Committee Chairman] Adam Schiff, his staff and handful of other people,” he continued. “So a handful of people out of 330 million people in this country trying to remove the president that we elected and only a handful of people know how this started and who this person is. That seems to me [to be] a question that needs to be answered.”

