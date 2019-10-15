WESTERVILLE, Ohio — Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, Jr., dismissed concerns about his age in the fourth Democratic presidential debate, saying with age comes the sort of wisdom that one needs to perform the duties of commander-in-chief.

Mr. Biden, 76, said that he knows what the job entails after working as former President Barack Obama’s right hand man.

“Look one of the reasons I am running is because of my age and experience —with it comes wisdom,” Mr. Biden said. “We need someone to take office this time around who on day one can stand on the world stage, command the respect of world leaders from Putin to our allies and know exactly what has to be done to get this country back on track.”

“It is required now more than anytime than any time in any of our lifetimes to have someone who has that capacity on day one,” he said. “I will not need any on the job training.”

Mr. Biden is looking to become the oldest first-term president in the nation’s history.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.