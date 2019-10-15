Former Vice President Joe Biden said Tuesday he doesn’t support the proposal to add new Supreme Court justices to the high court.

“I would not get into court packing,” Mr. Biden said during the primary debate in Ohio. “I would not pack the court.”

At least three of the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates havesaid they are open to adding new justices to the court to counter the5-4 conservative majority.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren said she was open to having a debate on theissue when asked during Tuesday’s primary event hosted by CNN her stance on the high court.

South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg also said he supports the proposal, noting there could be up to 15 justices on the high court.

Julian Castro, though, said term limits instead of lifetime appointments for justices would be a good idea.

The court packing proposal, which has been discussed by progressive candidates on the campaign trail, was dismissed by liberal-icon Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in July.

She told NPR court packing would make the court look too partisan.

