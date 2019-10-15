Prominent conservatives have gone public in the support for Ken Cuccinelli for the currently vacant position of Homeland Security chief.

“Conservatives unequivocally support Ken Cuccinelli for the position of Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security,” declares a very large group of powerful, well-known conservatives who are convinced that the former Attorney General of Virginia is just the man for the job.

This group includes former U.S. Sen. Jim DeMint, publisher Al Regnery, presidential historian Craig Shirley, Citizens United President Davis Bossie, Club for Growth President David McIntosh and more than 100 more.

“As acting head of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), Cuccinelli has proven himself exceptionally capable of executing the president’s agenda on complex and sensitive issues. Rather than backing away from a media that is at times overtly hostile to the president’s enforcement of the law, Cuccinelli has consistently been an unwavering, articulate, and extremely knowledgeable advocate of the policies his agency has put forward,” the group noted in their rationale.

“Moreover, Cuccinelli is a proven executive with a personal touch, and an excellent manager. In an agency with many components, he will be a leader that builds a team atmosphere in order to get the work accomplished. His tenure at USCIS has seen a renewal in agency morale, and discipline of those attempting to undermine the president’s policies.”

Find the big list of Cuccinelli fans and their statement at ConservativeActionProject.com.

