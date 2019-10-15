A Connecticut police chief has concluded that an officer’s membership in a far-right group known for engaging in violent clashes at political rallies didn’t violate department policies.

East Hampton Police Chief Dennis Woessner said in a letter last month to a civil rights group that Officer Kevin P. Wilcox “stopped his association” with the Proud Boys in February.

That was about five months before the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law inquired about the officer’s social media connections with other group members.

The chief says he closed the matter as being “unfounded.”

But the civil rights group’s executive director says she was “astounded” by the chief’s refusal to take any action against the officer.

Wilcox didn’t immediately respond to calls seeking comment. Woessner said Tuesday that “there is no question” that Wilcox is not a white supremacist.

