LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) - Authorities are asking for help finding a man charged with selling heroin to a suburban Kansas City woman who drowned in a bathtub while high.

The Lee’s Summit Police Department said in a Facebook post that it’s searching for 28-year-old Jared Daniels. He was charged over the weekend with second-degree felony murder and delivery of a controlled substance in the death of 23-year-old Taylor Stephens.

Court documents say Stephen’s boyfriend found her unresponsive in a bathtub in March. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police found a syringe and rubber tourniquet in the bathroom.

An autopsy said the cause of death was drowning with “other significant condition to be acute heroin and Fentanyl intoxication.”

Records say Daniels also supplied heroin to a man who died of an overdose.

