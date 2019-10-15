Without a full vote in the House, Democrats are gambling their chances in the Senate, a top Republican warned Tuesday.

Rep. Michael McCaul, the ranking member on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, called the Democrats’ process “undemocratic.”

He said he spoke with Senate counsel who confirmed the senators would consider the fairness of House investigations in their impeachment trial, if it comes to that.

“What they’re doing today could jeopardize everything they are trying to achieve in the Senate,” Mr. McCaul of Texas added.

It’s unlikely impeachment would fair well in the Senate either way.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the chamber rules would require a trial, but Republican senators are unlikely to actually convict and remove President Trump.

Though earlier this month, he vowed to kill the impeachment push in a campaign video posted to Facebook.

Republicans have repeatedly slammed House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry as a “sham process” and “kangaroo court” over the past few weeks.

“They are rushing to judgment,” Mr. McCaul said. “They know if they don’t get it done now, it’s not going to stick with the American people.”

The impeachment inquiry is centered on allegations that the president and his personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani tried to pressure Ukrainian leaders to open an investigation into former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, a Democratic presidential front-runner for 2020, and his son Hunter.

They’ve demanded that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hold a full House vote to authorize the investigation and grant equal subpoena power to both parties, as was done in previous impeachment processes.

As it stands, Republicans have no subpoena power to call their own witnesses.

If they did, they’d use it to look into the origins of the allegations and whether or not it was an orchestrated attempt to undermine Mr. Trump by calling in the whistleblower and other anonymous sources cited in the initial complaint, members told reporters.

They would also like to talk to former National Security Adviser John R. Bolton, who was reportedly brought up behind closed doors on Monday and allegedly attempted to push back against Mr. Giuliani’s involvement in Ukraine.

“If Chairman Schiff decides to bring Mr. Bolton in, we’ll have questions for him,” Rep. Jim Jordan, Ohio Republican, said, referring to House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Adam B. Schiff.

