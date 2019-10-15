Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday slammed the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry as illegitimate, saying he will not turn over documents related to President Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Matthew Morgan, counsel for Mr. Pence, wrote a letter to the chairmen of the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight committees saying the inquiry is illegitimate because Democrats have not taken a formal impeachment vote.

“Never before in history has the Speaker of the House attempted to launch an ‘impeachment inquiry’ against a President without a majority of the House of Representatives voting to authorize a constitutionally acceptable process,” Mr. Morgan wrote.

The three chairmen last week requested Mr. Pence turn over documents and communications related to the phone call and the withholding of military aid to Ukraine. Democrats have alleged Mr. Trump used the aid as leverage to prod Ukraine’s leaders into investigating former Vice President Joseph R. Biden and his son, Hunter.

Mr. Morgan slammed the inquiry as a “self-proclaimed impeachment inquiry,” saying the lack of a vote “calls into question your commitment to fundamental fairness and due process rights.”

Mr. Pence is the latest administration official to buck Democrats’ demands for documents. On Tuesday, Mr. Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, and Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought also said they will not comply with subpoenas for documents.

