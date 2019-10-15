Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday blasted House Democrats’ impeachment push as violating due process, backing President Trump’s objections and laying down an important marker for fellow Republicans.

“House Democrats have wasted no time throwing fairness and precedent to the wind,” Mr. McConnell said as he opened the Senate for a six-week stretch leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her party are hoping to make a decision on impeachment proceedings before Thanksgiving, but Mr. McConnell said the methods they’re using are so unfair as to taint the entire affair.

He said they have refused to allow Republicans subpoena powers to match Democratic chairmen, and they have refused to give the president’s team access to the proceedings or the chance to call their own witnesses.

All of those moves are breaks with past impeachment proceedings.

Mr. Trump has said he will refuse to comply with subpoenas to protest the unfairness of the Democrats’ process.

Mr. McConnell’s comments Tuesday lent firm backing to that stance, and could come into play should the House follow through with impeachment and send the matter to the Senate for a trial.

The Kentucky Republican suggested Democrats were being hypocritical in their handling of the matter, complaining about Mr. Trump busting norms yet breaking precedent themselves.

“For all the public hyperventilating over institutional norms that we’ve heard from House Democrats, it appears they have no intention of letting norms, precedents or basic due process stand in the way as they seek to cancel out a presidency,” Mr. McConnell said.

