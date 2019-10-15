Democratic leaders on Capitol Hill announced a bipartisan resolution Tuesday to rebuke President Trump for his decision to pull U.S. troops from Syria, and said it’s time Republicans join them in spanking the president for reckless decisions.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer said the resolution would have bipartisan support.

The measure does not carry any weight in overturning Mr. Trump’s decisions, but the leaders hoped its passage would be seen as a spanking, and would convince the president he’s gone too far.

“The chaos and insecurity unleashed in Syria by President Trump’s disastrous decision to precipitously withdraw from northern Syria require strong, smart leadership from Congress,” the two Democrats said.

The resolution is being sponsored by Reps. Eliot Engel, a Democrat, and Michael McCaul, a Republican, and Sens. Robert Menendez, a Democrat and Todd Young, a Republican.

