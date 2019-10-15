NEW YORK (AP) - Police say an armed man has been shot and critically wounded by police officers in Brooklyn.

It happened shortly before 8 p.m. on Baltic Street in front of the Gowanus Houses.

Police say the suspect was shooting at someone else when two officers came upon the scene and engaged in a gun battle with the suspect.

Police say the suspect was struck and taken to Brooklyn hospital in critical condition. A gun was recovered at the scene.

The two police officers were not injured, but were taken to the hospital for trauma evaluation.

No other information was immediately available.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.