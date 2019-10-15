As the fourth Democratic presidential debate looms, a new survey has detected marked dissatisfaction among voters who will ultimately choose the final nominee.

“Even Democrats aren’t overly thrilled about their party’s presidential debates so far, but one-in-five who’ve followed the debates say they’ve switched candidates since they began,” reports a Rasmussen Reports survey, which shows that eight out of 10 likely Democratic voters have closely followed the debates so far.

While 53% still favor the candidate they liked before the debates, 19% have already switched their support to someone else because of the debates, the poll found. Twenty-eight percent remain undecided.

“Only 42% of Democrats, however, think their party’s debates have done a good job of narrowing the field to the best candidates. Nearly as many (40%) say they have not done a good job. Eighteen percent (18%) are not sure,” the poll said.

The survey of 1,000 likely U.S. voters was conducted Sunday and Monday.

