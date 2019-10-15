SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Authorities say a Greenville man is facing attempted murder charges after he allegedly hit his brother-in-law with a car and then went after him with a pole.

The Deseret News in Salt Lake City reports that 30-year-old Jacobson Jacob Pelt was charged Monday with two counts of attempted murder and one count of aggravated assault.

It was not immediately known if he had an attorney.

According to charging documents, officers were called after the victim showed up at a hospital.

“Covered in blood,” the victim said Pelt attacked him while they had been drinking and gathering wood in the yard.

He alleges Pelt hit him with a pickup truck and then struck him on the head with a bar or pole.

Pelt says the victim tried to hit him first.

