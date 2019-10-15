The Kansas City Star, Oct. 14

Why are prosecutors afraid of releasing text messages in KU false rape report case?

Douglas County prosecutors don’t want the public - or a jury - to see texts sent by the man accused of rape by the KU law student who’s been charged with making a false report.

Which naturally makes us wonder what’s in those texts that they seem so afraid would hurt their case.

Ditto for the evidence pertaining to the man’s character, reputation and any past allegations that prosecutors want kept off-limits. His “character is not in issue,” the motion filed in court on Thursday says.

Instead, “what is in issue is specific conduct” on the night in September of 2018 when he says he had consensual rough sex with his classmate, who had been seeing a friend of his. She says she came out of a blackout covered with bruises, and we do know that her injuries were documented by the nurses who did a rape exam the next day.

The texts he sent that night would seem to be very much be at issue. At a preliminary hearing, Lawrence Police Detective Charles Cottengim testified about those messages.

Defense attorney Branden Bell asked, “Do you recall him stating his preference or his intent to sleep with (his friend’s sometime girlfriend) that night?”

“Yes,” Cottengim said, “there were messages.”

“Immediately after he talks about how f–ed up she is?”

“Yes.”

“And saying how he’s going to do it just to show (his friend) that he can?”

“Yes.”

If found guilty of making a false report at a trial scheduled to start on Oct. 28, she could spend almost six years behind bars.

Prosecutors also want a gag order placed on her and her defense attorneys.

The motion, filed by Chief Assistant District Attorney Eve Kemple, said this is because “the state has a right to a fair trial.”

But so does the accused, Counselor. And the problem with your arguments in this motion, as with the case as a whole, is that you can’t prove she was lying without proving she wasn’t raped, and you can’t prove she wasn’t raped without investigating whether she was raped. This would seem to entail a look into the background of the man whom Cottengim testified police took at his word that he had done nothing wrong.

The Lawrence police by their own admission never investigated the woman’s report. Instead, they looked at her cellphone, saw texts she had written minimizing the situation while she was still in it - and still under the influence - and concluded on the spot that she was lying. They only interviewed the man who she says raped her as part of their investigation against her.

In a statement, her defense attorneys said, “Our client has a right to respond to allegations that the prosecutor has publicly aired, including the accusation that she fabricated the allegation of rape.” The jury should get to see the “he said” as well as the “she said” before they decide who is and is not lying.

The Lawrence Journal-World, Oct. 13

The NCAA’s rules on student-athlete pay aren’t the real problem

Some great basketball minds, including University of Kansas coach Bill Self, have come out in support of the California law that eventually will allow student-athletes to be paid for endorsement deals and other such marketing work.

A prime argument that Self and others have made is summed up in this recent quote from Self: “I think it’s been long overdue to give student-athletes the same opportunities that general students possess.”

Given that, here is an interesting question for Self: Should KU basketball players be allowed to bet on the games they play in? After all, other students can do so. NCAA rules, though, prohibit student athletes from betting on any collegiate or professional sport because to do otherwise would invite corruption.

That’s also the argument for why the NCAA doesn’t allow student-athletes to be paid for endorsement deals or any other work that derives from “the publicity, reputation, fame or personal following that he or she has obtained because of athletics ability.”

What is to stop a rabid booster from sending word to a top recruit that the booster’s business will pay the recruit $100,000 a year to appear in his business’s ads if he comes to KU.

Is that what we want college athletics to be about? Fans of schools with rabid, rich boosters maybe do. But it is easy to see why the NCAA - and lots of smaller schools that just want to provide reasonable extracurricular athletic activities - don’t want to see college sports become even more about who has the richest, most rabid boosters.

There are valid reasons why the NCAA can and should ban players from being paid for their athletic talents. The NCAA shouldn’t be forced to run a system that invites corruption.

Here are some other questions for those who support the California law and are eager to lambaste the NCAA:

. Why aren’t you mad at the NBA? So many people are labeling the NCAA as a dictatorship because it won’t allow a student-athlete to sign an endorsement deal. But how is that worse than the NBA saying you can’t play in its league unless you are at least 19 years old? When you are 18 years old you are an adult and can get drafted and die for this country. But you can’t play in the NBA. Consider this: The average length of an NBA career is just under five years. By delaying the start of that career by a year, the league is lopping off 20% of the average player’s career. Talk about a cruel dictatorship. The NFL is just as bad, or worse, but since this is Lawrence, we’ll focus on basketball.

. How is this different from the choices other college students must make? Say you are a very talented science student. You get a chance to intern at one of the college’s research labs on very exciting work. If you take the internship, though, you can’t also work at a private lab doing the same research work. The university prohibits it because it creates too much disruption. You have to make a choice. Uber basketball talent Zion Williamson had to make a choice. He could have gone overseas and made big money until he turned 19. Instead, he played for “free” at Duke. Why? Maybe because playing overseas wouldn’t allow him to gain a legion of Duke fans that he could take with him to the endorsement deal he signed as soon as he ended his college career. If the NCAA is offering such a bad deal, why do so many people take it?

. Do you know that even student-athletes can have an outside job? The NCAA doesn’t prohibit student athletes from getting paid to work while in school. If you are willing to toil away in anonymity in the stock room of a department store and get paid the going rate, that is permissible under NCAA rules. It happens all the time at smaller schools and smaller sports. It doesn’t happen often in big-time programs, though. But it is not the NCAA that prohibits it. Rather, it usually is an unwritten rule from the coach. If you have free time, you spend it getting better at your sport, not at some side job. To do otherwise means you are not a team player, in the eyes of coaches and rabid fans.

Too bad California - and everybody else who is concerned about the exploitation of student-athletes - didn’t pass a law that will change that.

The Topeka Capital-Journal, Oct 13

Open carry of beer at Kansas State Fair worth consideration.

Earlier this month, the Kansas State Fair board decided to take a big step: Pursuing open carry of beer on the grounds of the fair.

Right now, those who attend the yearly celebration of all things Kansas can only consume their malted beverages in such confined areas as beer gardens. Based on his recent experiences, State Fair general manager Robin Jennison is looking to change things up.

“I went to the Iowa State Fair where they can carry alcohol openly up there, and it makes for a great event,” he said, according to the Hutchinson News’ John Green.

There are complications to making the move. Current state law prohibits consumption of alcohol on public property without an exception. The exception held by the state fair allows beer only in the aforementioned confined areas.

This seems like a straightforward decision for legislators this coming session, and it makes sense for them to have a healthy debate and then move the policy forward.

Jennison addressed the two biggest concerns about the change head on, and his answers made good sense. First off, worries about people walking around drunk are misplaced, he said. If anything, confining beer consumption to tents encourages fairgoers to pound down drinks. Allowing them to wander and nurse a beer could actually reduce inebriation.

Secondly, the family atmosphere of the fair would be enhanced rather than reduced. Why? Parents wouldn’t be trying to cram in time to spend in the beer tent. They could simply get a drink and then enjoy the entire fair with their families.

As with any policy change, we might expect that a handful of people attempt to bend these rules, take advantage of them, or otherwise make a nuisance of themselves. Fair security - and those serving alcoholic beverages - should be ready to tackle these challenges head on, or any policy change would be a short-lived one.

There were also concerns voiced at the fair board meeting about alcohol being present at youth events, and about who would get the opportunity to sell. These are worthwhile concerns, and ones that draft legislation - and the Legislature itself - can address.

But ultimately, Jennison’s arguments make a great deal of sense. The experiences of Iowa and other state fairs that do the same (including ones in Oklahoma, Texas and Florida) suggest that fairs and fairgoers benefit.

The board is right to pursue the change, and legislators should give the proposal a full and fair hearing next year.

