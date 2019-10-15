President Trump’s personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani on Tuesday defied a congressional subpoena.

Jon Sale, acting as Mr. Giuliani’s counsel, notified lawmakers in a letter that his client would be taking the same position as the Trump administration and refusing to cooperate with House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry until a full authorizing vote was held.

“In addition, the subpoena is overbroad, unduly burdensome and seems documents beyond the scope of legitimate inquiry,” Mr. Sale argued. “Moreover, documents sought in the subpoena are protected by attorney-client, attorney work-product and executive privileges.”

Mr. Giuliani stressed that Mr. Sale only assisted with the letter.

“At this time, I do not need a lawyer,” he tweeted.

I will not participate in an illegitimate, unconstitutional, and baseless “impeachment inquiry.”



Jon Sale, who is a lifelong friend, has represented me for the sole purpose of analyzing the request and responding. At this time, I do not need a lawyer. pic.twitter.com/l0IR0ikEHD — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 15, 2019



The former New York City mayor has become one of the central figures in the impeachment inquiry, as he worked to push Ukraine to open an investigation into former Vice President and Trump political rival Joseph R. Biden and his son Hunter.



Last week the White House sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi warning her that they wouldn’t cooperate with the impeachment probe until she held a full House vote to authorize and establish equal powers for both parties.

House Democrats have repeatedly warned that refusing to cooperate would not only serve as more evidence of obstruction of justice — an impeachable offense — but also allow them to conclude that the withheld information would corroborate the allegations stemming from a whistleblower report that Mr. Trump solicited Ukraine to investigate the Biden family.

Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper and acting Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought were also subpoenaed to produce by Tuesday documents related to delayed military aid.

Meanwhile, Vice President Pence faced a deadline Tuesday to voluntarily hand over documents related to his involvement in the Ukraine allegations, particularly regarding the aid.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.