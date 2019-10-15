Trump campaign officials said Tuesday that Democrats’ impeachment effort is motivating more volunteers to join the president’s reelection effort.

In addition to a spike in online donations in the past month, campaign officials said they are seeing more Trump supporters register to vote and to volunteer their services across the country.

“All of that has picked up in the last couple of weeks” since the impeachment inquiry began, a senior Trump campaign official told reporters on a conference call. “I think it’s getting more people off the sideline. It’s not something that people outside of D.C. want. It’s making our job easier.”

The campaign saw an increase of about 50,000 new donors since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the impeachment inquiry. Officials said the partisan move is also spurring the campaign toward its goal of 2 million volunteers nationwide by Election Day in November 2020.

“It goes to show you how upset voters are,” the senior campaign official said. “The Democrats can’t find a way to beat him. This is what I’m hearing from volunteers. They feel like Democrats are trying to cancel their vote in 2016.”

