Lagging in the polls and in jeopardy of missing the fifth presidential debate, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii is playing the blame game, telling voters the Democratic National Committee and the news media is colluding against her insurgent bid.

The Hawaii Democrat blasted out a fundraising email before Tuesday’s debate in Ohio claiming the “DNC has hijacked the primary process to take power away from the American voter.”

“The ‘neutral’ media hosts of the debate have spent the past few days smearing our campaign, misrepresenting my record and message, daring to question my loyalty to the very country I joined my brothers and sisters in uniform to serve and defend against all enemies — foreign and domestic,” Ms. Gabbard said.

The 38-year-old said that is what “when you dare to go up against the establishment.”

Ms. Gabbard qualified for Tuesday’s debate after missing the cut for the third debate in Houston. The DNC has raised the thresholds for the fifth debate next month in Georgia and as it stands Ms. Gabbard is on the outside looking in.

