JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Two people are being held on manslaughter charges in the death of a North Carolina man who died from an overdose.

The Daily News of Jacksonville reports that 22-year-old Zachary Wayne Foster of Sneads Ferry and 24-year-old Marissa Kerr of Jacksonville were arrested Tuesday on charges of felony involuntary manslaughter, felony delivery of fentanyl and felony conspiracy.

Warrants say they’re charged with delivering fentanyl to 20-year-old Morgan McKinney of Maple Hill on March 1, 2019. McKinney died the next day.

Police Lt. Richard Kellum said an autopsy showed that McKinney died from an overdose of a mixture of heroin and fentanyl.

Authorities said Kerr and Foster were being held on bond at the Onslow County Detention Center. Sheriff’s office records didn’t indicate if they have attorneys.

