TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say two men are facing federal human smuggling charges after 32 immigrants were found locked in a refrigerated semitrailer at a southern Arizona immigration checkpoint.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents sent the semi for a secondary inspection Monday after a trained dog alerted them.

During the secondary inspection, the entire truck was X-rayed and border officials say the images showed dozens of people locked in the trailer.

When agents opened the trailer, they discovered 32 immigrants in 47-degree conditions.

They say a majority of the immigrants in the trailer were clad in long pants and short-sleeved T-shirts.

Authorities haven’t disclosed where the immigrants were from.

Homeland Security officials say so far this year, they have intercepted several human smuggling attempts involving semitrucks in the Tucson Sector.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.