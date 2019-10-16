The lead House impeachment investigator says he will release transcripts of the closed-door interviews lawmakers have conducted with current and former administration officials.

California Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff says in a letter to colleagues that investigators will unveil the transcripts when “it will not jeopardize” the investigation.

Schiff says he expects to hold public hearings, but isn’t saying who the witnesses might be.

Schiff chairs the House Intelligence Committee. Members from that and other House panels have been questioning officials about President Donald Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a potential Democratic presidential candidate.

Republicans attending the private depositions have complained about the sessions’ secrecy and claimed Democrats have run them unfairly.

Democrats say secrecy is needed to prevent witnesses from coordinating their stories.

