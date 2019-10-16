Sen. Amy Klobuchar on Wednesday said Sen. Elizabeth Warren needs to explicitly say how she plans to pay for her “Medicare for All” health care proposal and that Ms. Klobuchar is indeed “fighting” for her own, different ideas.

“She just needs to come out and say how she’s going to pay for it — that’s all. That’s what I’m saying, and we’re waiting to see it,” Ms. Klobuchar, Minnesota Democrat, said on CNN’s “New Day.”

Ms. Warren, who has risen to the top of some recent polls on the 2020 Democratic presidential field, found herself on the receiving end of such critiques from candidates like Ms. Klobuchar and Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, at Tuesday’s debate.

The Massachusetts senator has been evasive on whether the middle class would have to pay more in taxes under her universal health care plan.

Ms. Klobuchar said Ms. Warren has been implying that people with different approaches aren’t “fighting” for things.

“I’m fighting — I just think I have a better way,” Ms. Klobuchar said. “I like her. I think she is really bringing something strong [to] this discussion — that is for sure.”

“But I don’t like the implication that just because you have different ideas of how to reduce the prices of pharmaceuticals, or how to bring down the cost[s] of college, that somehow those ideas aren’t good enough,” she said. “I think they’re just different ideas, and I’m fighting for those just as hard as she is.”

