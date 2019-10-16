NEW YORK (AP) - Police say an armed man who was shot and critically wounded by officers in Brooklyn has died.

Police said Wednesday the suspect died overnight following the shooting in front of the Gowanus Houses shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say two plainclothes officers saw the suspect shooting a gun at another man and ordered him to drop his weapon before firing numerous rounds at him, striking him several times. A handgun was recovered at the scene. The officers were not hurt.

Police say the unidentified suspect had an extensive criminal history, including multiple violent felony convictions, and was on parole.

Hours later in the Bronx early Wednesday, officers shot and wounded a man armed with a gun on a subway platform. The man was hospitalized in stable condition.

