Although he has remained mum so far on the U.S. presidential race, former President Obama threw his weight Wednesday behind embattled Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ahead of next Monday’s close national election.

Mr. Trudeau’s Liberals are locked in a tight race with the Conservatives, with a personal scandal involving Mr. Trudeau’s use of blackface at events nearly two decades ago a wild card in the election.

Still, Mr. Obama took the unusual step for an American president to weigh in explicitly on a Canadian race.

“The world needs [Mr. Trudeau‘s] progressive leadership now, and I hope our neighbors to the north support him for another term,” Mr. Obama tweeted.

Thus far, Mr. Obama has declined to endorse any of the Democrats looking to defeat President Trump in 2020, including his former vice president, Joe Biden.

Mr. Trudeau deserves re-election because of his willingness to tackle “big issues,” like climate change, according to Mr. Obama´s message.

University of Toronto history professor Robert Bothwell told the Associated Press Wednesday that there was no precedent for an endorsement of candidate in a Canadian election by a former U.S. president.

America’s first black president did not mention or otherwise address Mr. Trudeau’s several cases of blackface use.

Mr. Trudeau, 47, won the prime ministership in 2015 as the son of famous parents. His father Pierre was also a Canadian head of government, while his mother Margaret was once a jetsetting pal of the Rolling Stones and other cultural luminaries.

In the election, Mr. Trudeau’s principal opponent is Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer, 40, who has led the opposition in Ottawa since 2017.

As often happens in parliamentary systems, Canadian voters could create a fractured Parliament in which no party has a majority and party leaders would jockey to cobble together a coalition government.

The race is considered an extremely close one, with Mr. Trudeau’s narrow polling lead in September all but gone in most recent accounts.

Last week, the National Post published an online poll showing Canadians ranked Mr. Trudeau as by far the most elitist and fake candidate in the bunch, but neither he nor Mr. Scheer scored particularly well on who they considered most honest, with Mr. Scheer edging Mr. Trudeau by 17% to 14%.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.