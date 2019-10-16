Sen. Bernard Sanders led the 2020 Democratic presidential field in the overall money race in the third quarter, finishing September with $33.7 million on hand for his campaign.

Mr. Sanders took in $25.3 million in contributions and spent about $21.6 million, according to fundraising reports due to the Federal Election Commission on Tuesday.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren was next, finishing the quarter with $25.7 million on hand, and was followed by Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, who had about $23 million.

Mr. Buttigieg was followed by Sen. Kamala Harris, who had $10.5 million, and former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, who was in fifth with about $9 million.

The candidates had previously disclosed the amount of money they raised in the third quarter, and Mr. Sanders led his 2020 Democratic rivals on that front as well.

But their cash on hand at the end of the month provides a more complete picture of the resources they’ll have in the months ahead to spend on things like advertising and field staff in the run-up to the Iowa caucuses on Feb. 3.

President Trump’s reelection campaign had announced Tuesday that Mr. Trump’s campaign, combined with associated fundraising entities and the Republican National Committee, was sitting on $158 million at the end of September.

