Sen. Cory A. Booker on Wednesday said President Trump can be easily ousted from office as long as Democrats stay unified and can excite people ahead of the 2020 elections.

“Donald Trump got less votes than Mitt Romney,” the New Jersey Democrat said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” “We could shellack this sitting president [in] the 2020 elections if we stay unified and can engage and excite Democrats and, frankly, independents and moderate Republicans who all know that this is a president engaged in outrageous moral vandalism.”

Mr. Booker, who has campaigned on a theme of “radical love,” said the country needs “healing” right now.

“Distinguishing our differences is really valuable and important, but demeaning or degrading the character of someone on the stage - that, to me, is unacceptable,” he said.

He had also cautioned his fellow Democrats from going after one another too aggressively at Tuesday’s debate.

But in contrast to Mr. Booker’s wishes, the candidates did exchange some pointed blows.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, told Beto O’Rourke that he didn’t need lessons from the former Texas congressman on courage when the two were talking about Mr. O’Rourke’s mandatory gun buyback proposal.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who has risen to the top of the field in some recent polling, also took incoming fire and faced questions on how she would pay for her universal health care proposal from candidates like Mr. Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota.

