GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - The daughter of one of the Legislature’s most powerful lawmakers is facing new drug charges from prison where she is awaiting trial on charges she supplied drugs that killed a pregnant woman.

Cassandra Nygren is the 30-year-old daughter of state budget committee co-chair Rep. John Nygren, a Republican from Marinette.

WLUK-TV reports Wednesday that Cassandra Nygren was charged Tuesday with delivering amphetamines and providing illegal items to an inmate in the Brown County Jail. Both charges were filed as repeat offenses and as conspiracy to commit.

Her trial on the homicide charges is scheduled to begin in February. She has been in jail since October 2017.

John Nygren has championed numerous law changes aimed at combatting opioid and drug abuse and referenced his daughter’s struggles as inspiration.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.