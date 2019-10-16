KEOKUK, Iowa (AP) - A man about to be tried on a murder charge has opted for a nonjury trial in southeast Iowa.

The Daily Gate City reports that Judge Mary Brown dismissed the prospective jurors Tuesday after learning that Adam McCain wanted her to oversee his trial and determine the verdict. He’s pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder, accused of killing his former girlfriend in Keokuk. Prosecutors have said McCain stabbed 27-year-old Calove Sackman once on Feb. 5, got into his vehicle and ran her over, and then got back out and stabbed her several more times.

Officers found Sackman lying on a sidewalk. The court records say she identified her attacker as McCain, who lives in Fort Madison.

The trial is scheduled to begin Wednesday.

