President Trump said Wednesday that there is “nothing wrong” with his personal attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani investigating U.S. election corruption that he believes originated in Ukraine.

Warning that Democrats’ impeachment effort will come back to haunt them, Mr. Trump told reporters at the White House that Mr. Giuliani “was seeking out corruption” in his probe and his discussions with Ukraine officials.

“There’s nothing wrong with seeking out corruption,” Mr. Trump said. “People want to find out, why was it so corrupt during that [2016] election? And I want to find out more than anybody else.”

He said he’s still asking the FBI to find Hillary Clinton’s private server and her 33,000 erased emails. Mr. Trump said it’s believed to be held by a company whose ownership is primarily Ukrainian.

“Let’s see what’s on the server,” Mr. Trump said. “Republicans want to see it.”

He said the House impeachment inquiry will result in Republicans winning back the House majority. And he warned that Republicans “can do the same thing in reverse” if there is ever a Democratic president, referring to an impeachment that he calls illegitimate.

The president told reporters that former National Security Adviser John R. Bolton is “a good man” whose tenure there “just didn’t work out.” Some House Democrats say they want to subpoena Mr. Bolton in the impeachment inquiry.

A former NSC official, Fiona Hill, has told House Democrats in private testimony that Mr. Bolton considered Mr. Giuliani “a hand grenade” who would blow up the rest of them with his back-channel investigation in Ukraine.

The president practically dared the Justice Department’s inspector general, who is preparing to release a report about the origins of the FBI’s surveillance of the Trump campaign in 2016, to implicate former President Barack Obama.

“I’m waiting for the report like everybody else, but I predict you will see things and you won’t even believe the level of corruption,” Mr. Trump said. “Whether it’s President Obama himself, let’s see whether or not it’s President Obama. Let’s see whether or not they put that [in the report].”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.