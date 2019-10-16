President Trump said the field of inept Democrats in Tuesday night’s presidential debate demonstrated why their party is trying to impeach him.

“You would think there is NO WAY that any of the Democrat Candidates that we witnessed last night could possibly become President of the United States,” Mr. Trump tweeted Wednesday morning. “Now you see why they have no choice but to push a totally illegal & absurd Impeachment of one of the most successful Presidents!”

He said the U.S. economy would crash “just like in 1929, if any of those clowns became President!”

The president pointed to Republicans’ recent success in elections in North Carolina and Louisiana.

“Because of Impeachment Fraud, we will easily take back the House, add in the Senate, & again win Pres!” he tweeted.

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said the debate among 12 Democratic candidates made clear that the president was the winner.

“They have always wanted to impeach President Trump, they have always wanted to eliminate employer-provided health insurance, they have always wanted to raise your taxes, and they have always wanted to unravel the hottest economy in modern history,” Mr. Parscale said.

