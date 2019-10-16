GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A former Blackfeet tribal chairman has made a deal with prosecutors to plead guilty to reduced charges connected to allegations that he stole from the Montana tribe’s Head Start program.

The plea agreement filed in U.S. District Court on Tuesday says Willie Sharp has agreed to plead guilty to wire fraud and to pay restitution.

U.S. District Judge Brian Morris scheduled a hearing for Nov. 6.

Prosecutors accuse Sharp of illegally approving more than $232,000 in overtime pay for himself, his wife and others in 2014.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Federal prosecutors agreed to recommend a lighter sentence because he’s accepting responsibility.

Prosecutors also dropped the charge of theft from a tribal government receiving federal funding as part of the deal.

