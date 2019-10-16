The FBI on Wednesday arrested the fourth person in a campaign finance case involving business associates of President Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani.

Officials said David Correia was arrested at JFK International Airport in New York City. His whereabouts had been unknown since last week, when three other men were charged in connection with the federal investigation.

All four defendants are due to appear in federal court Thursday.

Mr. Correia is charged in an alleged effort to use foreign money to attract political support for a recreational marijuana business.

Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, two Florida businessmen originally from Ukraine, have been charged with making false statements and conspiracy for allegedly funneling foreign money to Republican election campaigns, including a pro-Trump super PAC.

Mr. Parnas and Mr. Furman had been helping Mr. Giuliani investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joseph R. Biden. They were arrested last week at Dulles International Airport with one-way tickets to Vienna.

Andrey Kukushkin, a Ukrainian-born U.S. citizen, was arrested Thursday in San Francisco and charged with campaign finance violations.

People familiar with the investigation say Mr. Giuliani’s business dealings with the men are part of the federal probe. He has denied wrongdoing.

