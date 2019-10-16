Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton lavished praise on two former State Department employees who testified before the House impeachment inquiry as “gutsy women.”

Mrs. Clinton took to Twitter to applaud former Ukraine ambassador Marie Yovanovitch and former diplomat Fiona Hill both testified before the House committees investigating President Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

“Speaking of gutsy women..,” Mrs. Clinton wrote in response to a CNN analyst’s tweet about the two women.

Speaking of gutsy women… https://t.co/XtPRm4as7r — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 16, 2019

CNN commentator Bianna Golodryga tweeted “Both Hill and Yovanovitch testified for 10+ hours. At a time when there seems to be fewer and fewer role models in public service, these 2 women are outliers. And tough.”

Ms. Yovanovitch served as U.S. ambassador in Ukraine, but was recalled in May. Mr. Trump disparaged her as “bad news” in his controversial July 25 phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Earlier this month, Mrs. Clinton recently published book with her daughter, Chelsea, titled, “The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience.”

