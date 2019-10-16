PARIS (AP) - The Iranian government has been holding a French researcher in custody for four months, the second French academic held in Iran at a time of high tensions and diplomatic maneuvering in the Persian Gulf.

France’s government denounced Roland Marchal’s unexplained detention as “unacceptable,” and colleagues called Wednesday for his release.

Marchal, a sub-Saharan Africa specialist at Paris university Sciences Po, was arrested in June when he traveled to Iran to visit his romantic partner, Fariba Adelkhah, according to Sciences Po professor Richard Banegas, who has worked closely with him.

It’s unclear what charges Marchal faces, but Banegas told The Associated Press that he and colleagues consider him “an academic prisoner.”

Iranian authorities disclosed in July that they had arrested Adelkhah, a prominent anthropologist who holds dual French-Iranian nationality, on charges that have not been made public.

Marchal’s detention, first reported by French newspaper Le Figaro, was previously unknown.

There was no immediate acknowledgement of Marchal’s arrest in Iranian state media.

The French Foreign Ministry confirmed Marchal is in detention and said the government has been pushing for his release.

The French consul in Iran has visited Marchal multiple times in jail and is in touch with his family, ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll said.

“We want the Iranian authorities to show transparency in this affair and to act without delay to put an end to this unacceptable situation,” she said.

An association of researchers at Sciences Po and other institutions said in a statement that colleagues had flagged the disappearance of Marchal and Adelkhah in Iran to French authorities on June 25. Banegas said he believed they were arrested around June 6.

The scholars kept Marchal’s imprisonment confidential at the recommendation of the Foreign Ministry, even after Adelkhah’s detention became public.

Iranian authorities have previously rejected French authorities’ requests for consular access to Adelkhah because Iran does not recognize dual nationality for its citizens.

Adelkhah often travels to Iran for her research, which examines post-revolutionary Iranian society. Marchal’s research does not relate to Iran; his work analyzes conflicts in sub-Saharan Africa, particularly Somalia, Chad, Central African Republic and Mali.

Marchal and Adelkhah have been in a long-term romantic relationship, according to Banegas, and Marchal was visiting Adelkhah on a purely social trip at the time of his arrest.

“Nothing justifies the incarceration of Fariba Adelkhah and Roland Marchal. Their activities were strictly academic, they have no connection whatsoever to any intelligence service, and they do not carry out any political activity in Iran,” the researchers wrote in their statement.

The arrests came as tensions in the Persian Gulf ratcheted up in June. French President Emmanuel Macron has sought to serve as a mediator between Tehran and Washington.

